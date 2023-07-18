Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Onslow County & fire departments distributing fans for those in need

Generic graphic showing that a stick figure is either overheated or sweating profusely because...
Generic graphic showing that a stick figure is either overheated or sweating profusely because he is nervous over how close the sun is.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Seniors and those in need in Onslow County have the opportunity for a free fan ahead of a record-breaking summer.

Onslow County Senior Services has announced they are partnering with the county fire departments to distribute fans for seniors in need for a hot summer.

Operation Fan Heat Relief is for people who are 60 years or older or with heat-related disabilities. Those who are eligible can get their fans, while supplies last, at the following fire stations:

  • Turkey Creek Fire Department 1576 Old Folkstone, Sneads Ferry Tuesday, July 18th: 9-11 AM
  • Richlands Fire Department 113 N Wilmington Hwy Richlands Tuesday, July 25th: 9-11 AM Swansboro Fire Department 609 W Corbett Ave
  • Swansboro Thursday, July 20th: 9-11 AM Belgrade Fire Department 7561 New Bern Hwy, Maysville Thursday, July 27th: 9-11 AM
  • Belgrade Fire Department 7561 New Bern Hwy, Maysville Thursday, July 27th: 9-11 AM

Fans will also be available at the Senior Center in Jacksonville on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to answer questions, call (910) 455-2747.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Layosia Matthews
Former state correctional officer charged in Pitt County overdose death
Timothy Reels
Havelock man charged with shooting into vehicle with baby inside
FILE - Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced on his official Twitter account...
Governor again tests positive for COVID-19
Pitt County deputies say Otilio Guzman-Lopez is being held in the Craven County jail under a $1...
Craven County man arrested, charged with statutory rape
Kayshaun Williams charged with murders
Greenville police charge man with murders of pregnant girlfriend and unborn child

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Humidity Gets Worse by the Middle of the Week
The accident happened around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Highway Patrol says bicyclist search now recovery effort in Neuse River
The official data and track of Tropical Storm Don as of the 5 a.m. update from the National...
Don regains tropical storm strength as its spin continues in the Atlantic
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Summer time pattern persists as humidity climbs