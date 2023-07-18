Advertise With Us
Northampton Co. woman puts on glasses and sees $200,000 prize

Lightning 7s
Lightning 7s(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Garysburg woman won the lottery without even knowing it with her glasses off.

The North Carolina Education Lottery has announced that Violet Holt bought her $5 winning ticket Monday night but couldn’t tell she won until putting her glasses on. She snagged the top prize of $200,000.

“At first I thought it was $20,” she laughed. “I didn’t have my glasses on.”

Holt had purchased her Lightning 7s ticket from a New Dixie Mart in Roanoke Rapids. She called the win an answer to prayers as now she can buy the land she always wanted.

“I’m so excited and blessed and thankful,” Holt said.

This win is one of six $200,000 top prizes available through Lightning 7s. Five prizes still remain to be claimed.

