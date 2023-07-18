Advertise With Us
Man survives Rutherford County road washout

The Department of Transportation said a pickup truck became stuck over a highway washout on Friday in Rutherford County.
The Department of Transportation said a pickup truck became stuck over a highway washout on Friday in Rutherford County.(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and state highway officials hope the photos they shared today will change some people’s minds about driving through flood waters.

The Department of Transportation said a pickup truck became stuck over a highway washout on Friday in Rutherford County.

It happened on Webb Road, southeast of Ellenboro, around 2:00 a.m.

The DOT said the driver survived the ordeal and crawled out the back window to safety.

Officials continue to warn drivers to “turn around and don’t drown” in flood waters.

