Man survives Rutherford County road washout

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and state highway officials hope the photos they shared today will change some people’s minds about driving through flood waters.

The Department of Transportation said a pickup truck became stuck over a highway washout on Friday in Rutherford County.

It happened on Webb Road, southeast of Ellenboro, around 2:00 a.m.

The DOT said the driver survived the ordeal and crawled out the back window to safety.

Officials continue to warn drivers to “turn around and don’t drown” in flood waters.

