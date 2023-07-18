Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

At least 27 bodies found in clandestine graves in Mexico

The bodies were found in the northeast city of Reynosa by a group called “Colectivo Amor por...
The bodies were found in the northeast city of Reynosa by a group called “Colectivo Amor por los Desaparecidos en Tamaulipas,” whose main goal is to search for missing people.(Colectivo Amor por los Desaparecidos en Tamaulipas via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REYNOSA, Mexico (CNN) - The remains of at least 27 bodies have been discovered in clandestine graves in Mexico.

The bodies were found in the northeast city of Reynosa by a group called “Colectivo Amor por los Desaparecidos en Tamaulipas,” whose main goal is to search for missing people.

The remains were found across 20 graves within the last four days, Edith González, one of the members of the search group, said. However, she did not disclose more details about what or who led them to the location of the bodies.

The Tamaulipas Attorney General´s Office confirmed to CNN that they are investigating these findings and working in the area, but since it is an active situation, they said they cannot comment on the details of it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Layosia Matthews
Former state correctional officer charged in Pitt County overdose death
Timothy Reels
Havelock man charged with shooting into vehicle with baby inside
FILE - Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced on his official Twitter account...
Governor again tests positive for COVID-19
Pitt County deputies say Otilio Guzman-Lopez is being held in the Craven County jail under a $1...
Craven County man arrested, charged with statutory rape
Kayshaun Williams charged with murders
Greenville police charge man with murders of pregnant girlfriend and unborn child

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Humidity Gets Worse by the Middle of the Week
FILE - Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert in Los...
Marilyn Manson to plead no contest to blowing his nose on videographer
LNL: Trump says he's received Justice Department letter saying he's a 'target' of probe into efforts to undo 2020 election - clipped version
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Trump says he’s ‘target’ of DOJ probe into efforts to undo 2020 election
Retail sales rose 0.2% from May to June, following a revised 0.5% increase the previous month,...
Americans increase spending modestly in June as inflation eases and the job market remains strong