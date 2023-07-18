Fountain family left homeless after house fire

FOUNTAIN, N.C. (WITN) - A family of seven is asking the community for help after a fire destroyed their home last Thursday.

A roller coaster of emotions for Wendy Craven, after she says a Thursday night fire tore through their home off of West Lang St. in Fountain.

On the inside, their treasured belongings covered in soot.

On the outside, the family of seven who is currently living in a one-bedroom apartment with their nephew, is surveying the damage

“It was my mother-in-law, my father-in-law, me, my husband, my two sons and my grandson,” Craven said.

Craven says no one was at home during the fire except her dog and cat who were thankfully saved by fire fighters.

Her 16-year-old son, Timothy, says he has a job but is worried how the school year is going to look for him.

“It’s been tough lately,” Timothy said. “I’m just trying to figure some stuff out.”

During a time of trial and tribulations, the Fountain community has rallied around the Cravens--

The manager of Scarborough House stopped by to gift the family a $1,000 check.

A token of kindness that moved Craven to tears.

Though they have temporary living situation thanks to family,

A permanent place is still up in the air.

“We’re really not sure yet, we’re just trying to find a place to stay,” Craven said.

The manager of Scarborough house tells says they’ll be hosting a concert fundraiser on Thursday July 27 from 7pm-9pm. All the proceeds will go towards the Craven’s.

Click HERE for link to the family’s go-fund-me.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.