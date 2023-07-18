Former D.H. Conley ace pitcher Emma Adams makes immediate impact for national powerhouse Virginia Wesleyan softball

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Emma Adams has gone from a perennial powerhouse high school softball program at D.H. Conley.... to one of the national premier programs for NCAA division three at Virginia Wesleyan. After her first year of college ball, we feature her in our Pepsi Sports Spotlight as she gets ready for sophomore year.

Emma Adams got some of the biggest outs of the season in the circle for D.H. Conley her senior season as the Vikings claimed the 2022 state 4A title.

“It’s so sweet,” said then D.H. Conley senior Emma Adams after the state championship deciding game, “This being my last game and us winning it’s awesome.”

Emma pitched right away for three-time national champion Virginia Wesleyan this past season as a freshman.

“Gotta work for it,” says Adams, “Knowing that I was a starter it felt good that my hard work kind of paid off.”

Emma went 8-5 in 21 appearances with 12 starts for the Marlins.

“It’s much more precise,” says Adams, “We are working on locations and hitting spots with different pitches every single day.”

An easier transition to college thanks to her long-time catcher and teammate Olivia Knight.

“We played all-stars together at Pitt County Girls Softball League, we played travel ball together, then we played at high school together and now we are playing at college,” Emma says, “She caught me the majority of the year this year.”

Emma hit .333 with 8 doubles, 3 homers, and 27 RBI in 46 games. Making adjustments along the way.

“In college, you have scouting reports and all that so they know your weaknesses. That was a little difficult,” says Adams, “But as we got into postseason, we faced good pitchers every single game.”

She suffered a leg injury during the season that cost her 6 games. But she’s better now.

“Working with the Athletic Trainer to do stretches and try to roll it out and kind of take my movement at a minimum,” Emma says, “Then work up increasingly.”

They made the super regionals this past year.

“First game of supers was kind of nerve-racking just cause you are playing on a big level,” says Adams, “but I think the state championship kind of prepared me for that.”

Adams hopes to take them further again next spring.

“Trying to keep my spot. There is always going to be good girls coming in and just trying to prevent injury and keep my body healthy,” says Emma, “But also, try to keep working on pitching, hitting, and playing first base.”

