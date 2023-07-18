Don regains tropical storm strength as its spin continues in the Atlantic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Don has regained tropical storm designation after spending yesterday afternoon as a tropical depression. This minor intensification will not lead to any sort of impacts for the U.S. as the track of Don continues to loop around the waters west of the Azores. This chaotic circular movement will continue over the course of the week. Don is moving southeastward at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds at 40 mph.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts point to Tropical Storm Don circling the north-central Atlantic Ocean over the next week. Beyond direction, the NHC expects Don to have little change in strength. At this time, no Tropical Cyclone Watches or warnings have been issued.

While the Atlantic has seen a lull in activity, ocean temperatures are quite hot. Water temperatures across most of our beaches are at or above 80°, a loose baseline for the energy required to fuel tropical systems. An increase in activity is expected over the next month as we approach the average peak of hurricane season (late August, early September). If you have not done so already, we encourage you to stock/update your hurricane preparedness kits.

