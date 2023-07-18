Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Deputy rounds up llama blocking traffic, sheriff’s office says

Using his de-escalation skills and standing just a bit over spitting distance, the sheriff's...
Using his de-escalation skills and standing just a bit over spitting distance, the sheriff's office said Deputy Paczosa was able to put a leash on the llama and coax it out of the roadway.(King County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE, Wash. (Gray News) – Deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office received a call over the weekend to handle an unusual menace to society.

According to the sheriff’s office, a llama was standing in the middle of the road and blocking traffic. A delivery driver was unable to fulfill an order and called authorities to report the llama.

Using his de-escalation skills and standing just a bit over spitting distance, the sheriff’s office said Deputy Paczosa was able to put a leash on the llama and coax it out of the roadway.

Soon after, the sheriff’s office said the communications center received another call from someone reporting their missing llama.

By the end of the day, the incident came full circle. The llama was reunited with its owner and the driver was able to deliver the package.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Layosia Matthews
Former state correctional officer charged in Pitt County overdose death
According to the Jamesville Community Volunteer Fire Department, a woman died in a single-car...
Woman dies in a single-car accident in Martin County
The accident happened around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Highway Patrol says bicyclist search now recovery effort in Neuse River
Timothy Reels
Havelock man charged with shooting into vehicle with baby inside
FILE - Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced on his official Twitter account...
Governor again tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Humidity Gets Worse by the Middle of the Week
FILE - A general view shows the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ)...
US soldier facing military disciplinary actions flees to North Korea while touring a border village
Patricia Sylvester, age 32.
Mother charged with 12-year-old son’s death, tried to kill 4-year-old son, police in Tennessee say
Onslow County & fire departments distributing fans for those in need
Goodwill employee finds WWII memorabilia in donated lockbox’s secret compartment