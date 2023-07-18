Coastal Women’s Shelter adds ‘sexual abuse victim’ services

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A women’s center in the east is expanding its services to assist victims of sexual abuse.

A much-needed service that’s being introduced at the Coastal Women’s Shelter is assistance after sexual assault.

Since the organization was founded 35 years ago in New Bern, it’s been used as a beacon to empower survivors of domestic abuse on their journeys to safety and security.

Executive Director, Amanda Delgado, made the decision to expand its services to sexual assault because of how frequently it happens.

“Previously they were referred to another agency and those services were provided through that agency,” Delgado said. “Now there is no one to make those referrals to. And we want to make sure we’re doing everything in our power to make sure those individuals are still being served.

Donna Bradshaw is an advocate who says she’s seen the cases first-hand.

“We run into it a lot. The reason I say that is because Sexual abuse and domestic violence are tied somewhere. We hear a lot of women that have come in here for a domestic violence protective order or domestic violence just to talk and we hear of the sexual abuse they’ve been going through.”

Some of the challenges faced by its target audience is childcare, lack of family support, and food insecurity.

Now that the shelter has expanded its practices, it hopes to assist more Eastern Carolinians than ever before.

The shelter’s services come at no cost, and serve Craven, Jones, and Pamlico Counties,

It also provides a 24/7 crisis hotline, 252-638-5995.

