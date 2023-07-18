Advertise With Us
Coastal Carolina Airport well into improvement project

Improvements to Coastal Carolina Airport began last September and are expected to last until late 2024.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An airport in eastern North Carolina plans to grow and construction has already started.

Coastal Carolina Airport started construction in September of last year.

The project was started with the idea to increase capacity, make changes to the airport, and make passengers feel more welcome.

The new terminal will have better screening, passenger boarding bridges, and a service animal relief area.

Airport director Andrew Shorter shared how the project is going this far.

“We don’t expect any delays or changes in operation, that was always part of the plan - an important part of the plan that we are keeping up with,” said Airport director Andrew Shorter. “So, we are on schedule and on budget at this point and the project is moving along fantastically.”

Shorter shared that there is renovation going on inside the airport as well and he plans to make the standard better than it was before.

Construction is planned to be finished by September or October of 2024.

