Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Summer time pattern persists as humidity climbs

Wednesday and Thursday Carry This Week’s Best Rain Chance
First Alert Forecast July 18th, 2023
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The heat and humidity will climb over the next few days as a southerly wind flow becomes more prevalent throughout the East. Highs will reach the low 90s today and tomorrow, but with dew points in the mid 70s, it will feel like we are in the triple digits during the hottest hours of the day. Isolated showers and storms will start to blossom in the afternoon and linger until 10 p.m. to midnight.

Stronger storms are set to arrive Wednesday as a cold front moves in. The front will fail to cool us down much, but it will provide support for developing storms, potentially resulting in a chance for severe storms. If severe storms do develop over the area, damaging wind gusts will be the most common threat we see. The chances are low, but not at zero. Wednesday will likely be the wettest day of the week. Another weak front may approach the East Friday, but model data is pointing towards a drier passage than what we’ll see Wednesday. Highs for the tail end of the work week and the upcoming weekend will hold in the low 90s with humidity staying high enough to push the heat index beyond 100°.

TROPICS: Don is a tropical depression as it continues to circle around the central Atlantic Ocean. Don presents no threat to land but won’t dissipate over the next 5 days. Model data shows Don potentially regaining tropical storm strength by Wednesday morning, but also keeps the center of the system deep in the Atlantic. Development of a separate system in the Atlantic is possible during the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Layosia Matthews
Former state correctional officer charged in Pitt County overdose death
Timothy Reels
Havelock man charged with shooting into vehicle with baby inside
FILE - Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced on his official Twitter account...
Governor again tests positive for COVID-19
Pitt County deputies say Otilio Guzman-Lopez is being held in the Craven County jail under a $1...
Craven County man arrested, charged with statutory rape
Daquan Keyes
Washington shooting suspect arrested in Pamlico County

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Humidity Gets Worse by the Middle of the Week
First Alert Forecast July 18th, 2023
Woman dies in a single-car accident in Martin County
Washington shooting suspect arrested in Pamlico County