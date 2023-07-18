Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Summer time pattern persists as humidity climbs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The heat and humidity will climb over the next few days as a southerly wind flow becomes more prevalent throughout the East. Highs will reach the low 90s today and tomorrow, but with dew points in the mid 70s, it will feel like we are in the triple digits during the hottest hours of the day. Isolated showers and storms will start to blossom in the afternoon and linger until 10 p.m. to midnight.

Stronger storms are set to arrive Wednesday as a cold front moves in. The front will fail to cool us down much, but it will provide support for developing storms, potentially resulting in a chance for severe storms. If severe storms do develop over the area, damaging wind gusts will be the most common threat we see. The chances are low, but not at zero. Wednesday will likely be the wettest day of the week. Another weak front may approach the East Friday, but model data is pointing towards a drier passage than what we’ll see Wednesday. Highs for the tail end of the work week and the upcoming weekend will hold in the low 90s with humidity staying high enough to push the heat index beyond 100°.

TROPICS: Don is a tropical depression as it continues to circle around the central Atlantic Ocean. Don presents no threat to land but won’t dissipate over the next 5 days. Model data shows Don potentially regaining tropical storm strength by Wednesday morning, but also keeps the center of the system deep in the Atlantic. Development of a separate system in the Atlantic is possible during the middle of next week.

