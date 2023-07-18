Books-A-Million hosts Book Purchasing Program

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Partners in Education is partnering with Books-A-Million to announce a Book Purchasing Program offering books for grades Pre-K through 5.

The event will be held July 23rd through August 20th at Books-A-Million, located at 3005 Dr. M.L. King Jr. Blvd in New Bern. All books purchased will be donated to Craven County Schools Elementary Teachers for use in their classroom libraries.

For more information, visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.