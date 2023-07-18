Advertise With Us
Bidding process underway for closed Kinston elementary school

The school closed in 2008 and is being sold "as is".
The school closed in 2008 and is being sold "as is".(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The bidding has begun on who wants to own a closed elementary school in Kinston.

Teachers Memorial School on Marcella Drive shut down in 2008 and the building was last used for pre-kindergarten classrooms and for storage.

Last year, the school board declared it surplus property.

The county has received a $10,000 bid for the building and some 7 acres of land. What’s not included in the sale is the Martin C. Freeman Center, the gym on the right side of the complex which is owned now by the city.

Someone has until next Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. to submit an “upset bid” of at least $10,550, while the school board can reject any submissions during the bidding process.

