Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Humidity Gets Worse by the Middle of the Week

Wednesday and Thursday Carry This Week’s Best Rain Chance
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hot and hazy weather will continue over the next few days. The current round of Canadian wildfire smoke will slowly fade later this week. It’s still hot but Sunday was actually hotter before we saw a small decrease in humidity behind the weak front. Humidity stays the same Tuesday before returning through the rest of the week. Heat indices go from 95-100°F Tuesday to near or above 105°F until our next cold front on Saturday.

As for rain chances, daily showers will pop up during the heat of the day mainly along the coast. Wednesday and Thursday bring the best chance of rain as a pair of disturbances slide through. The atmosphere would need to recover quickly to see scattered storms on Thursday after Wednesday’s round of scattered or widespread storms. While the threat of severe weather looks very low, some storms could produce damaging wind gusts.

TROPICS: Don is a tropical depression as it continues to circle around the central Atlantic Ocean. Don presents no threat to land but won’t dissipate over the next 5 days. Model data shows Don potentially regaining tropical storm strength by Wednesday morning, but also keeps the center of the system deep in the Atlantic. Development of a separate system in the Atlantic is possible during the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

