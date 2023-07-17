Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

WATCH: Jason Aldean ends concert early after suffering from heat exhaustion

County singer Jason Aldean had to cut a concert short because of dehydration and heat exhaustion. (Credit: K.C. Schweizer, TMX, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (CNN) - Country singer Jason Aldean is on the mend after a heat-related medical incident on Saturday.

He had to end a concert early in Connecticut because of a combination of dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Aldean said he received two IVs and is now “feeling a lot better.”

The venue says the show will be rescheduled some time in the future.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayshaun Williams charged with murders
Greenville police charge man with murders of pregnant girlfriend and unborn child
Washington shooting under investigation
Talametrius Spruill
Hertford County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man considered armed and dangerous
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Escaped inmate Michael Burham is back in custody in northwest Pennsylvania.
Homicide suspect captured after using bed sheets to escape Pennsylvania jail

Latest News

The historic Princess Diana black sheep jumper is on display at the auction house Sotheby's in...
Iconic sheep sweater worn by Princess Diana could fetch $50,000 at auction
A kidnapping in Fayette County has turned into a death investigation in Clayton County.
Woman’s ex-boyfriend accused of kidnapping her from work, killing her during standoff with police
State Attorney General Josh Stein visiting the east today
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding and a partially fallen tree...
Northeast starts to dry out after flash flooding claims at least 5 lives in Pennsylvania
Don is expected to stay well out to sea this week
Subtropical Depression Don meandering over the central Atlantic this week