Washington shooting suspect arrested in Pamlico County

Daquan Keyes
Daquan Keyes(Washington police)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -A arrest has been made in a shooting that happened Saturday evening in Washington that left one person injured.

Police say around 5:00 p.m. Saturday officers were dispatched to 720 N. Market Street in reference to a reported shooting.

When they got there they found a 20-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was transported to ECU Health Beaufort before being transferred to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

Washington Police say that they had taken out warrants for Daquan Keyes for the shooting.

According to the Washington Police Department, Keyes was arrested Monday in Bayboro by the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office.

Pamlico deputies said that Keyes tried to run away on foot but he was quickly caught and arrested.

According to deputies Keyes had a gun on him when he was arrested.

Keyes was taken to the Pamlico County Jail where he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and is being held under a $255,000 secured bond.

Washington police ask anyone with additional information about this shooting to contact them at 252-946-1444 or Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400.

