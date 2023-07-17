Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Subtropical Depression Don meandering over the central Atlantic this week

Don poses no threat to the U.S.
By Jim Howard
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The fourth named storm of the hurricane season, Subtropical Depression Don, is expected to make a wide loop over the central Atlantic over the course of the week.

Don is expected to stay well out to sea this week
Don is expected to stay well out to sea this week(Jim Howard)

Don is currently about 950 miles west of the Azores and moving eastward at 9 mph. Don poses no threat to the U.S.

The maximum sustained winds are holding at 35 mph and the center has a pressure of 1011 mb.

The National Hurricane Service expects Subtropical Depression Don to travel in a wide loop over the central Atlantic over the course of the week.

Beyond direction, the NHS expects Don to have little change in strength. The storm may regain Subtropical Storm strength over the next few days.

At this time, no Tropical Cyclone Watches or warnings have been issued.

While the Atlantic has seen a lull in activity, ocean temperatures are quite hot. Water temperatures across most of our beaches are at or above 80°, a loose baseline for the energy required to fuel tropical systems. An increase in activity is expected over the next month as we approach the average peak of hurricane season (late August, early September). If you have not done so already, we encourage you to stock/update your hurricane preparedness kits.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayshaun Williams charged with murders
Greenville police charge man with murders of pregnant girlfriend and unborn child
Washington shooting under investigation
Talametrius Spruill
Hertford County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man considered armed and dangerous
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Escaped inmate Michael Burham is back in custody in northwest Pennsylvania.
Homicide suspect captured after using bed sheets to escape Pennsylvania jail

Latest News

State Attorney General Josh Stein visiting the east today
Don is expected to stay well out to sea this week
Subtropical Depression Don meandering over the central Atlantic this week
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Cranking up the heat this week; A few storms around
Families battling childhood cancer getting week-long trip to ENC coast