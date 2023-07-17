State Attorney General Josh Stein visiting the east today

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Attorney General is heading to Pine Knoll Shores today.

Josh Stein will be there to learn more about the North Carolina Coastal Federation’s efforts to maintain a living shoreline and manage stormwater runoff to preserve coastal communities and habitats.

The Coastal Federation has received more than $2.5 million in environmental enhancement grants from the attorney general’s office since 2005 to protect the local environment.

Stein’s visit will be at 1:30 P.M. at the Pine Knoll Shores Town Hall.

