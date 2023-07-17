Advertise With Us
Second woman charged in Pitt County overdose death

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A second woman has been charged in a 2021 overdose death in Pitt County.

Records show that Layosia Matthews was arrested Sunday for death by distribution.

An arrest warrant said the Greenville woman sold fentanyl/cocaine/amphetamine to another person that caused the death of Scott Isley.

The 38-year-old Isley died on December 31, 2021 at a home on Frog Level Road.

In May, Pitt County deputies charged 39-year-old Abbie Gomez with second degree murder and said at the time they expected another arrest.

The 27-year-old Mattews was jailed on a $200,000 bond.

