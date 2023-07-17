Second woman charged in Pitt County overdose death
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A second woman has been charged in a 2021 overdose death in Pitt County.
Records show that Layosia Matthews was arrested Sunday for death by distribution.
An arrest warrant said the Greenville woman sold fentanyl/cocaine/amphetamine to another person that caused the death of Scott Isley.
The 38-year-old Isley died on December 31, 2021 at a home on Frog Level Road.
In May, Pitt County deputies charged 39-year-old Abbie Gomez with second degree murder and said at the time they expected another arrest.
The 27-year-old Mattews was jailed on a $200,000 bond.
