Pitt County WIC issues farmers market benefits today

Courtesy: WIC
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Families with WIC in Pitt County are eligible for a summer-long initiative for healthy, locally grown food for the summer.

WIC has announced that beginning today eligible clients can receive a $30 farmers market benefit card throughout the summer.

The goal, according to a news release, is to allow WIC clients ease of access to healthy and locally grown food like fruits and vegetables. They said these foods contain vitamins, minerals, and fibers needed to boost immune systems and improve overall health.

Eligible applicants must be pregnant, breastfeeding, partially breastfeeding, or postpartum women and children who are between the ages of 2 and 4. Applicants must also live in North Carolina, meet the income guidelines, and have a medical or nutritional risk factor.

The card will be eligible to use at the Leroy James Farmers Market in Greenville while supplies last, the county said. Funds on the cards will expire on October 29.

Applications will be required and will be available at the Pitt County Health Department’s WIC office in Greenville. For more information or questions, call (252) 902-2393.

