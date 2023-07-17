Advertise With Us
New Bern man sentenced for drug, gun, and dog fighting charges

Saman Reaves
Saman Reaves(Craven County DA)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man could spend the next ten years in state prison after his guilty plea to drugs and dogfighting charges.

Saman Reaves pleaded guilty to all charges during jury selection at the Craven County Courthouse.

The 38-year-old man was arrested after a raid on his home on West Street. Inside the home police found two guns, heroin, crystal meth, and MDMA. They also found a treadmill and other items commonly used to train dogs for fights, along with seven dogs, many kept on heavy chains in the backyard.

The district attorney’s office said five dogs were able to be adopted, but two others had to be euthanized because of their aggressive behavior.

Reaves pleaded guilty to trafficking opium or heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of 3,4 methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony cruelty to animals, dog fighting, and restraining dogs in a cruel manner.

