Lottery jackpots grow to combined total of more than $1.5 billion

The Powerball and Mega Millions swelling to an estimated combined total of over $1.5 billion -...
The Powerball and Mega Millions swelling to an estimated combined total of over $1.5 billion - with a B.(NC Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Education Lottery’s top two jackpots continue to grow with the Powerball and Mega Millions swelling to an estimated combined total of over $1.5 billion - with a B.

Tonight’s Powerball drawing offers the first big opportunity with a jackpot worth $900 million as an annuity or $465.1 million in cash. The jackpot represents the third largest in the game’s history and the seventh largest in U.S. history.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing features a jackpot worth $640 million as an annuity or $328 million in cash. That jackpot ranks as the seventh largest in the game’s history.

“This week could be life-changing for someone in North Carolina with two different massive jackpots up for grabs,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “For all the new players trying their luck, remember there are nine different ways to win so check your tickets carefully after each drawing.”

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

