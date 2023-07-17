Advertise With Us
Iconic NC patrol cruiser participates in national “Best-Looking Cruiser Contest”

The speedway opened in 1947. Parked next to the current cruiser is a 1947 Buick.(NC Highway Patrol)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State Troopers are asking the public to vote for their cruiser to win “best looking” for 2023

The North Carolina Highway Patrol cruiser has been chosen for the 2023 National Best-Looking Cruiser Contest. Its photograph pays homage to the North Wilkesboro Speedway NACAR venue where the cruiser and a 1947 Buick are parked in front of the venue. The contest will run from today to the end of the month.

The contest features submissions from State Highway Patrol and State Police agencies across the nation. The top 13 winning photos will be featured on a 2024 calendar. Proceeds from the calendar go to support educational scholarships for dependents of troopers.

Votes can be cast through this survey link. Scroll to the bottom of the pictures and select North Carolina. One vote per device.

