Havelock man charged with shooting into vehicle with baby inside

Timothy Reels
Timothy Reels(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested after deputies say he shot into a vehicle with a one-month-old baby inside.

Timothy Reels was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and was jailed on a $200,000 bond.

Craven County deputies said the shooting happened Sunday on Blades Road in the Harlowe community. They said an argument between two people led to Reels firing multiple shots toward the other person. Several bullets hit the vehicle with the baby, but fortunately, no one was hit by the gunfire.

Deputies said when he was searched at the jail, they found crack cocaine on Reels. The 33-year-old Havelock man is expected to face drug charges as well, according to deputies.

