Former South Central pitcher Xavier Meachem signs with Miami Marlins
Drafted in 10th round in this year’s MLB Draft
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former South Central and North Carolina A&T pitcher Xavier Meachem signed with the Miami Marlins this week.
He was drafted by the Marlins in the 10th round of this year’s MLB Draft with 293rd overall pick in this year’s draft. He says he will make his debut for the Florida Complex League Marlins this Thursday.
“10 (293): Xavier Meachem, RHP, North Carolina A&T -- (Pick value: $169,500) Agreed to terms, figures undisclosed” according to MLB.com, this is where his slot falls for contract.
Xavier has been busy after a strong season at North Carolina A&T he was invited to the MLB Draft Combine. He threw for and made the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team. Then he was taken in the Draft.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.