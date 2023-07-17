Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Former South Central pitcher Xavier Meachem signs with Miami Marlins

Drafted in 10th round in this year’s MLB Draft
NC A&T pitcher Xavier Meachem
NC A&T pitcher Xavier Meachem(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former South Central and North Carolina A&T pitcher Xavier Meachem signed with the Miami Marlins this week.

He was drafted by the Marlins in the 10th round of this year’s MLB Draft with 293rd overall pick in this year’s draft. He says he will make his debut for the Florida Complex League Marlins this Thursday.

“10 (293): Xavier Meachem, RHP, North Carolina A&T -- (Pick value: $169,500) Agreed to terms, figures undisclosed” according to MLB.com, this is where his slot falls for contract.

Xavier has been busy after a strong season at North Carolina A&T he was invited to the MLB Draft Combine. He threw for and made the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team. Then he was taken in the Draft.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayshaun Williams charged with murders
Greenville police charge man with murders of pregnant girlfriend and unborn child
Layosia Matthews
Former state correctional officer charged in Pitt County overdose death
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Talametrius Spruill
Hertford County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man considered armed and dangerous
Washington shooting under investigation

Latest News

A-Mak entering transfer portal
Former ECU third baseman Makarewicz completes transfer to NC State
ECU Pirates
ECU baseball promotes Colby Bortles to hitting coach
Cornell Powell holds free football clinic at Alma Mater J.H. Rose
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Cornell Powell holds free football clinic for hometown kids
Jerry Stackhouse
Jerry Stackhouse returns to Kinston to help his SJG group hold sports alumni weekend to benefit home community