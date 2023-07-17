Former ECU third baseman Makarewicz completes transfer to NC State

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU baseball third baseman Alec Makarewicz didn’t take long to complete his transfer from the program announcing on Monday he is heading to play for N.C. State next season.

Excited to announce I’ll be finishing my college baseball career at NC State University! Go Pack! 🐺 pic.twitter.com/7xJm0EW5Eq — Alec Mak (@Alec_mak99) July 17, 2023

Makarewicz hit .272 with 28 homers and 128 RBI over four seasons with the Pirates. He started in every game for ECU the past two seasons. He just entered the transfer portal last week. ECU and NC State traditionally play a home-and-home series.

