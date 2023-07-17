Advertise With Us
Former ECU third baseman Makarewicz completes transfer to NC State

Started every game the past two seasons for ECU
A-Mak entering transfer portal
A-Mak entering transfer portal(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU baseball third baseman Alec Makarewicz didn’t take long to complete his transfer from the program announcing on Monday he is heading to play for N.C. State next season.

Makarewicz hit .272 with 28 homers and 128 RBI over four seasons with the Pirates. He started in every game for ECU the past two seasons. He just entered the transfer portal last week. ECU and NC State traditionally play a home-and-home series.

