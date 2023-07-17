Advertise With Us
Families battling childhood cancer getting week-long trip to ENC coast

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today a local non-profit will spoil families battling childhood cancer.

Lighthouse Family Retreat, a local nonprofit, is providing resources to families battling childhood cancer at Emerald Isle.

The nonprofit kicks off its 2023 series of summer retreats Monday.

Twelve families will arrive on the Crystal Coast to meet over 100 lighthouse family partners and volunteers.

The families will experience an all-expenses-paid week of relaxation and opportunities to connect with other families battling childhood cancer.

