Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

ECU baseball promotes Colby Bortles to hitting coach

Bortles had been a Volunteer Assistant with the Pirates
ECU Pirates
ECU Pirates(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Head baseball Coach Cliff Godwin announced on Monday Colby Bortles will be promoted to assistant coach and hitting coach for his staff.

Bortles has been with the program since 2021 and was a volunteer assistant coach last season.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to promote Colby into a full-time assistant coaching position,” Godwin said in a statement, “He will also take on an elevated role as our hitting coach. Colby did a great job with our hitters last year and we look forward to seeing him flourish as our hitting coach!”

Bortles was a volunteer assistant coach at Charleston Southern before coming to ECU.

He played four seasons at Ole Miss playing 213 games with 184 starts. He ranks 10th in Rebels program history with 153 career RBI. Bortles went on to play in the Detroit Tigers organization for three seasons following being taken in the 22nd round of the MLB Draft in 2017.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayshaun Williams charged with murders
Greenville police charge man with murders of pregnant girlfriend and unborn child
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Talametrius Spruill
Hertford County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man considered armed and dangerous
Washington shooting under investigation
Escaped inmate Michael Burham is back in custody in northwest Pennsylvania.
Homicide suspect captured after using bed sheets to escape Pennsylvania jail

Latest News

Cornell Powell holds free football clinic at Alma Mater J.H. Rose
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Cornell Powell holds free football clinic for hometown kids
Jerry Stackhouse
Jerry Stackhouse returns to Kinston to help his SJG group hold sports alumni weekend to benefit home community
Senior day Saturday for ECU football and captain Myles Berry
ECU linebacker Berry recognized for academics by National Football Foundation
Landon Ginn ECU reliever
ECU reliever Ginn signs free agent deal with Chicago Cubs