ECU baseball promotes Colby Bortles to hitting coach

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Head baseball Coach Cliff Godwin announced on Monday Colby Bortles will be promoted to assistant coach and hitting coach for his staff.

Bortles has been with the program since 2021 and was a volunteer assistant coach last season.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to promote Colby into a full-time assistant coaching position,” Godwin said in a statement, “He will also take on an elevated role as our hitting coach. Colby did a great job with our hitters last year and we look forward to seeing him flourish as our hitting coach!”

Bortles was a volunteer assistant coach at Charleston Southern before coming to ECU.

He played four seasons at Ole Miss playing 213 games with 184 starts. He ranks 10th in Rebels program history with 153 career RBI. Bortles went on to play in the Detroit Tigers organization for three seasons following being taken in the 22nd round of the MLB Draft in 2017.

