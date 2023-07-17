Advertise With Us
Eastern Carolina school system will add extra safety feature for upcoming year.

Greene County adds Weapon Detector Systems for the upcoming school year.
Greene County adds Weapon Detector Systems for the upcoming school year.(n/a)
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Students and school faculty in Greene County will see something new as they walk through the doors of schools this year, weapon detection systems.

“I feel good about that because it lets me know that my child is going into the school being safe, and she’s safe in her education, and I ain’t gotta worry about nobody in there trying to take my kid or hurt my kid,” said Sade Wilkes, a Greene County parent.

Greene County Superintendent Frank Creech says this initiative is part of a state-funded safety grant for their schools, and while they may look like normal metal detectors, they are much more practical.

“What’s beneficial is they’re not like traditional metal detectors as far as having to empty everything out of your pockets and step through one at a time. This allows students, in this case, to flow through as they would, if they were normally coming,” said Creech.

Creech says there was no specific case that promoted the new weapon detection systems. They are simply adding the safety feature as another precaution.

“There’s always heightened awareness around school safety, and that’s one of our board goals to make sure we have an environment where students, parents community members feel welcomed when they come to the school,” said Creech.

All six public schools will be getting the new permanent weapon detectors along with some form of detection systems in the pre-k and alternative facilities.

Creech also says they will start installing the weapon detectors at the end of July. While also holding training for staff and taking time to make sure the parents are also educated about the new safety feature.

In addition to the weapon detectors, Creech said they will also have portable systems that they can use at various large gatherings.

The Pitt County Board of Education also approved 25 new metal detectors for schools, and New Bern High School will use them for sporting events.

