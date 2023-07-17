Advertise With Us
Craven County man arrested, charged with statutory rape

Pitt County deputies say Otilio Guzman-Lopez is being held in the Craven County jail under a $1...
Pitt County deputies say Otilio Guzman-Lopez is being held in the Craven County jail under a $1 million secured bond(Craven County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man is facing statutory rape charges after deputies say he had sex with an underage girl five years ago.

According to deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, they were made aware of a possible statutory rape that happened five years ago in Pitt County in May.

After an investigation, deputies say that the man involved was 35-year-old Otilio Guzman-Lopez of Dover, NC.

Deputies say that when the crime happened, Guzman-Lopez was in his late 20s and his victim was a girl under 15 years old.

Guzman-Lopez was arrested on July 13 in Craven County and charged with Statutory Rape.

He is currently being held in the Craven County Jail under a $1 million bond.

