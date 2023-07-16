Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Washington celebrates renovated Bug House Park

Bug House Park ribbon cutting celebration in Washington.
Bug House Park ribbon cutting celebration in Washington.(n/a)
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Washington’s Bug House Park is full of playground equipment and pickleball courts, much different than how it started out 100 years ago with a group of boys.

“In 1923, there were four boys who started collecting bugs and various wildlife, and they started in a small little tent out in the woods,” said Washington Reference Specialist, Stephen Farrell.

Pasty Skinner, whose father was not one of the original four but still very involved early on, came to hear the history of the Bug House Park Saturday during the grand re-opening following renovations and to revisit memories of her father.

“He was in charge of the reptiles and used to talk about catching snakes, I thought it was terrible and rattlesnakes, and then he stuffed them or something, and he did talk about that quite a bit,” said Skinner.

Once the group outgrew the small tent they eventually built a log cabin, but things started to take a shift during WWII, as many of the boys enlisted or were drafted causing the city to take over the building. It was then turned over to the USO and the Spinsters Club who transformed it into a full recreational facility. But when the war was over, another change was made.

“Because of the recreation appreciation, they created the bug laboratory and transformed it into the first park,” said Farrell.

Now, that history is being shared with the city as the park was renovated, adding tennis and pickle ball courts along with an upgrade on the playground equipment.

Skinner said not only would her father be very pleased that the city of Washington is still preserving its history, but she was also truly touched by the event too.

“I think it is so awesome, and to see this many people out. It just warms my heart. I think they’re doing a great job, and I hope they will continue,” said Skinner.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed after crash near Alligator River Bridge in Tyrrell County
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Kayshaun Williams charged with murders
Greenville police charge man with murders of pregnant girlfriend and unborn child
Cherry Point is the world’s largest Marine Corps air station, occupying more than 29,000 acres...
Cherry Point says jet received “significant damage” after civilian pilot bails out
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

Escaped inmate Michael Burham is back in custody in northwest Pennsylvania.
Homicide suspect captured after using bed sheets to escape Pennsylvania jail
Man walks across state for High School graduation nearly 50 years later.
Eastern Carolina man walks across stage nearly 50 years after receiving high school diploma
Washington shooting under investigation
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: More Storm Chances on Sunday