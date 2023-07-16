Advertise With Us
Subtropical Depression Don reduces wind speed and makes turns in central Atlantic

Despite a lifespan that takes the system into the middle of next week, Don poses no threat to the U.S.
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The fourth named storm of the hurricane season, Subtropical Depression Don, is now described as “losing organization” while in the central Atlantic.

SUBTROPICAL DEPRESSION DON (7.16.2023)
SUBTROPICAL DEPRESSION DON (7.16.2023)(WITN)

Don is currently about 1,140-miles from the Azores as it continues to move east-northeast at 8-mph.

The maximum sustained winds have decreased down to 35-mph with wind gusts only being as high as 40-mph, and the center has a pressure of 1009-mb.

The National Hurricane Service expects Subtropical Depression Don to turn east on Sunday then southeast on Monday and again moving towards the south on Tuesday.

Beyond direction, the NHS expects Don to have little change in strength and could become a “remnant low pressure area within the next couple of days.”

At this time, no Tropical Cyclone Watches or Warning have been issued.

While the Atlantic has seen a lull in activity, ocean temperatures are quite hot. Water temperatures across most of our beaches are at or above 80°, a loose baseline for energy required to fuel tropical systems. An increase in activity is expected over the next month as we approach the average peak of hurricane season (late August, early September). If you have not done so already, we encourage you to stock/update your hurricane preparedness kits.

