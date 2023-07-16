Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Isolated thunderstorms possible for Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The chance for isolated thunderstorms continues through Sunday as temperatures continue to rise getting to a high of 90F.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES (7.16.2023) (WITN)

If you plan on heading to the beach this weekend please be aware that the risk for RIP CURRENTS along the SOUTHERN OUTER BANKS has been upped to a HIGH risk.

And throughout the summer you may see a changing of colored flags at our local beaches. Here’s what each indicates:

BEACH FLAGS (WITN)

Next week, we’ll keep daily chances of showers and downpours. Rain may start near the coast and then spread inland as the sea breeze works its way in each day. There may be enough upper-level winds Tuesday night through Thursday where storms may start inland and move towards the coast. This may also be the best chance for everyone to see rain at the same time. Highs reach the low to mid-90s each day with heat index between 100-105°F. Thursday and possibly Friday is our best chance for heat advisories. A cold front Saturday increases rain chances again and may bring in a stronger round of heat relief.

TROPICS: Subtropical Storm Don continues to circle around the central Atlantic Ocean. Don continues to be no threat to land but won’t dissipate over the next 5 days.

