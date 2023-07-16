Advertise With Us
Hertford County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man considered armed and dangerous

Talametrius Spruill
Talametrius Spruill(Hertford County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A search is underway in Herford County for a man the sheriff’s office says should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Hertford County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call for service about a suspicious person just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday in the area of B&B Mobile Home Park on West Modlin Road outside of Ahoskie.

When deputies got there they came into contact with Talametrius Spruill. They say he fled into the woods behind the mobile home park and fired shots from his handgun.

Several K-9 and drone units have since been searching for Spruill, who authorities say was wanted for outstanding warrants in Ahoskie.

Authorities say Spruill was wearing a black shirt with white writing on the front, black shorts and white shoes.

Deputies say if you spot him you should not approach him but rather call 911.

