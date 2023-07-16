Eastern Carolina man walks across stage nearly 50 years after receiving high school diploma

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man was able to walk across the stage in a cap and gown finally, something he was unable to do at his own high school graduation in 1976.

The surprise was thrown by his wife, Mother Regina Jones of Washington, who had no idea her husband, Bishop Samuel Jones, was unable to walk at his graduation at Chocowinity High School until 2018. So she decided to help him live out his dream.

Bishop Jones said he was told he wasn’t going to graduate just a few days before his actual graduation, but thanks to his tutor, Frank Randolph, the summer after senior year, he received his diploma.

“For me, it brings closure, it brings healing, and it brings a sense of accomplishment and a sense of pride for him to finally be able to tell his story and have closure,” said his wife, Mother Jones.

The event included remarks from some of his former classmates, a song, and of course, Bishop Jones walking across the stage.

It was also a complete surprise for Bishop Jones since he thought he was attending his own birthday party, which will take place on July 18th.

Bishop Jones has gone on to help many people over the years with his Purpose of God Annex which provides many resources and programs for kids and adults.

