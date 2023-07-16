Carteret County Emergency Services to host free disaster preparedness event

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A disaster preparedness event is scheduled for 6:30pm on Wednesday, July 19th, 2023 at Newport Baptist Church located at 312 Chatham Street in Newport.

Carteret County Emergency Services will educate the community on how to stay safe during severe weather and what items to include in an emergency preparedness kit.

Officials will also discuss strategies on developing an emergency communication plan and staying informed about upcoming hazards and evacuation orders.

They will also discuss the importance of registering medically fragile individuals to receive assistance during a disaster.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.