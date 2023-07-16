Advertise With Us
American Red Cross in ENC sees shortage of blood donations amid summer months

American Red Cross has blood donation shortage.
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fewer people are walking through the doors of the American Red Cross, ready to donate blood, but thankfully, regulars like Kevin Galvin still are.

“To know you’re helping someone in kind of a difficult situation, it makes me feel good,” said Galvin.

Asiya Khaatoon, a sickle cell specialist for the Red Cross, says they need more people like Galvin.

“More donations are going out than they’re coming in, and one in seven people that go into the hospital or emergency rooms need blood transfusions. So you could imagine this is a critical time for us right now, especially with so many people in need of blood transfusion,” said Khaatoon.

Khaatoon says that due to travel plans and school being out, they have seen a decrease in blood donations. But that doesn’t mean blood isn’t still needed. Their facilities remain open seven days a week.

“The need for blood does not end; it doesn’t go on vacation. It doesn’t have a 9 to 5 kind of hours, so we seven days a week,” said Khaatoon.

Another donor, Mark Lilley, knows the need all too well.

“It’s the gift of life, of course, and in 1986, I had a really bad accident and ruptured my spleen, and so I had to have units of blood back then, and ever since then, I’ve already tried to give blood to payback,” said Lilley.

