Zach’s First Alert Forecast: More Storm Chances on Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a stormy Saturday, we’ll see more chances for showers and storms tonight and Sunday as a weak front slides through. Heavy rain and lightning are the main threats. Storms and showers could start early on Sunday with a break before a few more storms develop in the heat of the day. Little to no severe weather is expected and the flash flood threat remains very low.

Next week, we’ll keep daily chances of showers and downpours. Rain may start near the coast and then spread inland as the sea breeze works its way in each day. There may be enough upper-level winds Tuesday night through Thursday where storms may start inland and move towards the coast. This may also be the best chance for everyone to see rain at the same time. Highs reach the low to mid-90s each day with heat index between 100-105°F. Thursday and possibly Friday is our best chance for heat advisories. A cold front Saturday increases rain chances again and may bring in a stronger round of heat relief.

TROPICS: Subtropical Storm Don continues to circle around the central Atlantic Ocean. Don continues to be no threat to land but won’t dissipate over the next 5 days.

