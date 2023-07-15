World Health Organization: aspartame may cause cancer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On Friday, a semi-independent committee for the World Health Organization announced aspartame is possibly linked to cancer.

The popular sugar substitute has been on the market for decades and for the first time its being labeled as very harmful to your health.

The group says it should be categorized as “possibly carcinogenic to humans.”

Greenville Aquatics Center member Shelley Tubaugh says she knows the dangers associated with the odorless powder.

“I know it’s another chemical I’d prefer not to put in my body...so I try to find something a little healthier to drink if I can but still avoid extra calories so I don’t drink sweet tea either and I don’t drink fully leaded as I call them soft drinks...so I do try to find some healthier things” says Tubaugh.

Some common foods and drinks with aspartame include some tabletop sweeteners, diet sodas and drink mixes, sugar-free gum, gelatin-based products, and some sugar-free syrups.

Dirks Chiropractic of Greenville Doctor David Dirks says his knowledge of aspartame goes back to the year 1998.

“I went to a chiropractic seminar, a research seminar with a doctor and he informed me way back then that aspartame is not good for you. It’s got negative side effects, negative health effects. One of the biggest ones is that it is considered a toxin in the brain, meaning that it revs up the brain so much it causes some of the brain cells to die” says Dirks.

Marjorie Pearson works out regularly at the Greenville Aquatic Center in Greenville and says exercise and avoiding sugar substitutes are an important part of her lifestyle.

“I don’t use any kind of diet sodas or drinks or anything. I just try to do it naturally and I just eat what I normally eat, and that’s it” says Pearson.

A separate expert group looking at the same evidence says it still considers the sugar substitute safe in limited quantities.

Aspartame is about 200 times sweeter than sugar and is the world’s most widely used artificial sweetener.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.