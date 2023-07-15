Advertise With Us
Washington shooting under investigation

(Live 5/File)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Washington police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

Police say around 5:00 p.m. Saturday officers were dispatched to 720 N. Market Street in reference to a reported shooting.

When they got there they found a 20-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was transported to ECU Health Beaufort before being transferred to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

There is no information on the condition of the victim at this time.

Washington police ask anyone with information to contact them at 252-946-1444 or Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400.

