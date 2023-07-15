State trooper helping disabled bus suffers minor injuries when driver strikes his cruiser

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A NC Trooper suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital Saturday morning as a precaution after officials say a driver hit his cruiser that was parked along the side of the road.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says It happened at approximately 8:25 a.m. on I-85 southbound at mile marker 163.

Deputies and troopers were assisting a disabled passenger bus when an oncoming Ford Ranger pickup struck one of the trooper’s cruisers parked along the side of the travel lane.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says, “Incidents like this highlight the dangers of distracted driving. Our interstate highways are already dangerous. When you combine high speeds, distracted driving and the construction along these thoroughfares, it’s a recipe for disaster. Please slow down and pay attention as you travel from place to place.”

No further details were provided regarding any charges for the driver of the pickup.

