No static lifeguards in North Topsail area

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Many beaches in Eastern North Carolina have lifeguards, while others do not, specifically North Topsail and Surf City beaches.

On Wednesday, 43-year-old Raymond Whitfield died while swimming near the Surf City Coast. Ocean Rescue tried to save him, but they couldn’t.

Over the summertime, Eastern North Carolina beaches are packed with families, friends, and locals. Justin Schmidt, a tourist visiting family, says he feels safe while wandering the Surf City coast.

“From what I have seen on my end and where I am from and how we conduct life safety issues,” said Schmidt. “I think that they are doing pretty good.”

But as far as he can tell, Schmidt believes that the technique being used now works just fine.

“Reality is real so you can only do with so much you got,” said Schmidt. “That is kind of how we see things from an outsider’s perspective.”

WITN reached out to North Topsail Town Leaders, but they did not get back to us. The North Topsail Mayor called us back and said she was not available to have an interview with us today.

Surf City Mayor, Teresa Batts, told WITN that the idea of putting lifeguards on the beaches was brought up in the past.

“I think we have thought about it before,” said Batts. “As far as right now we are sticking to the roaming lifeguard with the amount of growth that is in surf city.”

However, that does not mean there are no lifeguards monitoring the beaches along the Surf City coast. In fact, the Town of Surf City uses Ocean Rescue in case of emergency.

“Our personnel operates just like a lifeguard,” said Wilson. “They actually roam the beach on an ATV, which allows them to cover more area than a static lifeguard would be able to do.”

Ocean Rescue is similar to a lifeguard and follows the same protocol of training. Ocean Rescue covers more of the beach to make sure people are safe.

“We utilize a response model more so than a static or observation model, so our Ocean Rescue personnel roam the beach they don’t necessarily sit in a static location such as a lifeguard stand or on a pier or something of that nature.”

Surf City town leaders urge people to bring a floating device with them in the water if the water goes above their knees. Mayor Batts also shared with WITN that people should not go in the water by themselves.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.