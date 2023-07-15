Advertise With Us
National climate advisor addresses severe weather preparedness

Flooded roadway.
Flooded roadway.(WITN)
By Justin Lundy
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Extreme weather is happening worldwide, and experts say, it’s a result of climate change and right now it’s a race against time to mitigate the effects.

From historic flooding, to record-breaking global temperatures, extreme weather over the past week has Eastern Carolinian’s like Lisa Anderson questioning if this is caused by climate change.

“I’m just trying to accommodate and adapt to it,” Anderson said.

WITN meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger believes extreme weather could soon become more common.

“Two impacts that are going to be felt the most here in Eastern North Carolina are going to be a rise in sea levels as well as an increase in tropic activities. As we see stronger hurricanes, due to warmer oceans, that’s going to increase their intensity as well as their frequency,” Ironmonger said.

That being said, how is the Federal Government preparing?

The National Climate Advisor to President Biden, Ali Zaidi, says they’re already investing in the possibility of a climate disaster.

“We’re investing in resiliency on the front in way before the storm shows up through a set of grants called BRIC (Building Resilience In Community) that gives money in the hands of communities to help harden infrastructure and build communities resources and capabilities well before the storm shows up,” Zaidi said.

Zaidi says in the first six months of the year, there have been 12 billion-dollar extreme weather events across the country.

He says the situation is alarming, but it requires all of us to come together to ensure communities have the support they need to plan, prepare and recover from climate events starting with using clean energy and reducing our carbon footprint.

“We’re excited about the role North Carolina is playing,” Zaidi said. “Whether it’s manufacturing those solar buses, or approving the grid or pioneering new technology. We are excited about the role North Carolina is playing in helping the U.S become the global leader in tackling the climate crisis.”

Zaidi says the Biden administration is investing 15-billion dollars to modernize grid technology so they can withstand extreme weather.

Zaidi goes on to say that the president has pledged the single-largest investment into clean energy, during his investing in America tour.

