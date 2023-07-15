Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance for isolated storms on Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Overall, it’ll be a mostly cloudy Saturday with the chance for a few isolated thunderstorms starting around dinner time into the evening. High of 89F.

Here’s your DOG WALKING FORECAST for Saturday with the Humane Society’s of Eastern Carolina’s GIA whose looking for her forever home. She was featured on ENC AT THREE’s “Fur Baby Friday” segment. View the FULL segment for all the details about her if you’re interested in adoption!

DOG WALKING FORECAST --- GIA (WITN)

If you’re planning to head out to the beach this weekend, chance for rip currents along the Outer Banks has been upped to MODERATE risk. Crystal Coast remains at a LOW risk.

RIP CURRENT (7.15.2023) (WITN)

It’ll be quiet through the overnight heading into Sunday. Low of 76F as the clouds stick around.

Come around 4 a.m. on your Sunday, some parts of ENC will wake up to sprinkles. Then come about 8 a.m. some heavier storms will linger along the Crystal Coast, Pamlico Sound and Southern Outer Banks areas through 6:30 p.m. Also in the mix, come 4 p.m. a band of storms will cross from I-95 through I-40 and ultimately travel throughout the viewing area until midnight on Monday.

In terms of the risk that these storms will bring: Threat for damaging wind gusts and heavy rain on Saturday then primarily locally heavy rain for Sunday.

Next week, highs start to increase. By Thursday and Friday, highs could reach 93-95°F. As high humidity lingers, heat indices could exceed 105°F leading to heat advisories. A front next weekend should knock temperatures back down.

TROPICS: Subtropical Storm Don has formed in the deep central Atlantic Ocean. Don is expected to maintain tropical storm strength while staying well away from the U.S over the next 3-5 days. The storm will weaken over the central Atlantic late next week.

