Massive Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have people in Greenville trying their luck

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -People in Greenville couldn’t get to the nearest lottery ticket scanner fast enough Friday, as many had their hands full with Mega Millions and Powerball tickets.

Both games’ jackpots are over half-a-billion dollars, but there has to be a strategy to win, right?

“Sometimes I win a couple of thousands, sometimes it doesn’t go right,” said Quavo Branch, Greenville resident. “That’s my tactic if I see the same number twice, I’m playing it.”

Friday’s whooping $560 million Mega Millions jackpot and Saturday’s jaw-dropping $875 million Powerball had many gladly spending the almighty dollar for a ticket, except some who’ve been victorious before.

“I’ve won money, the second time I’ve won, the third time I’ve won,” said one Greenville man. “I’m not playing anymore.”

However, it doesn’t erase that this is only the third time that both lottery games have been as high as they each are at the same time.

No jackpot winners have come in either game recently, which is why this weekend’s amounts are so massive.

The chance of winning is slim but if you’re someone like Branch, a win could inspire the next generation.

“Most importantly, I’d give money back to the youth and give them a better chance in life than I had growing up,” Branch said.

In Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, three tickets matched four white balls and the yellow Mega Ball to win $10,000 including one in Beaufort.

