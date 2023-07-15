Kansas City Chiefs receiver Cornell Powell holds free football clinic for hometown kids

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The calm before the start of NFL Training Camp allowed for Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cornell Powell to spend some time in his old stomping grounds this weekend.

The former J.H. Rose star hosting a free clinic this morning at the football field he used to catch touchdowns on. About 250 kids signed up to go through drills and he had a few dozen coaches on hand to help them at different stations. Powell has made it a point to give back to his Greenville community through book drives, a Thanksgiving meals campaign, and this is the second summer he has had his free football clinic to help the next generation of players find the love of the game he has.

“Being from here just being able to impact my community in a positive way just trying to come out and give back to the youth as much I can you know. This is just one way of doing it. They wrapped their arms around me growing up and I want to make sure everyone else has that same opportunity,” says Powell, “Just have fun with it. Fall in love with the grind. The joy of your passion. Just make sure anytime you go out on that field, the diamond, lacrosse field, hockey, or basketball court, or whatever you give 110 percent. You don’t ever want to look back and say I wish I would have went harder or wish I would have done things differently. You never want to have any regrets. Just follow your passion.”

We will have more on the Chiefs receiver ahead of training camp. Cornell is going into his third season and after playing in three games last year hopes to have an even bigger role on Sundays this year. Chiefs Training Camp starts next Sunday. The Panthers begin July 26th.

