Greenville police charge man with murders of pregnant girlfriend and unborn child

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville have made an arrest surrounding the murder of a woman and her unborn child.

Kayshaun Williams, 29, was arrested just after 11 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 1100 block of Eaglechase Lane after a brief standoff with police.

Police said Williams has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend, 27-year-old Jasmine Cooper, as well as her unborn child.

Police tell WITN it’s believed that the child was Williams’.

Officers went to an apartment on West Arlington Boulevard back on July 9th just before 10 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive woman. Cooper, who police said was 38-weeks pregnant, was taken to ECU Health Medical Center where she and her unborn baby girl died.

Police said an autopsy revealed the woman died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head and strangulation.

