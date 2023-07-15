Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Greenville police charge man with murders of pregnant girlfriend and unborn child

(SOURCE: WYFF News 4)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville have made an arrest surrounding the murder of a woman and her unborn child.

Kayshaun Williams, 29, was arrested just after 11 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 1100 block of Eaglechase Lane after a brief standoff with police.

Police said Williams has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend, 27-year-old Jasmine Cooper, as well as her unborn child.

Police tell WITN it’s believed that the child was Williams’.

Officers went to an apartment on West Arlington Boulevard back on July 9th just before 10 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive woman. Cooper, who police said was 38-weeks pregnant, was taken to ECU Health Medical Center where she and her unborn baby girl died.

Police said an autopsy revealed the woman died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head and strangulation.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed after crash near Alligator River Bridge in Tyrrell County
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Cherry Point is the world’s largest Marine Corps air station, occupying more than 29,000 acres...
Cherry Point says jet received “significant damage” after civilian pilot bails out
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
A group of friends captured the longest python ever recorded in the state.
‘It was trying to wrap me up’: Longest python caught in Florida is a 19-footer

Latest News

SUBTROPICAL STORM DON --- 7/15/2023 @ 11 a.m.
Don holds Subtropical Storm status while lingering in central Atlantic
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT 0715
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance for isolated storms on Saturday
A weekend of life-changing lottery money could be won.
Massive Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have people in Greenville trying their luck