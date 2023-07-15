Advertise With Us
Don holds Subtropical Storm status while lingering in central Atlantic

Despite a lifespan that takes the system into the middle of next week, Don poses no threat to the U.S.
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The fourth named storm of the hurricane season, Subtropical Storm Don, initially formed about 1200-miles west-southwest of the Azores and continues to move northwest at 9-mph. As of now it’s located very much in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

SUBTROPICAL STORM DON --- 7/15/2023 @ 11 a.m.
SUBTROPICAL STORM DON --- 7/15/2023 @ 11 a.m.(WITN)

The maximum sustained winds are reported at 45-mph with wind gusts being even higher, and extends outward up to 175-miles from the center with a pressure of 1006-mb.

The National Hurricane Service expects to see little to no change in Subtropical Storm Don, but could see it becoming a Post-Tropical Cyclone or “remnant low” during the next few days.

At this time, no Tropical Cyclone Watches or Warning have been issued.

While the Atlantic has seen a lull in activity, ocean temperatures are quite hot. Water temperatures across most of our beaches are at or above 80°, a loose baseline for energy required to fuel tropical systems. An increase in activity is expected over the next month as we approach the average peak of hurricane season (late August, early September). If you have not done so already, we encourage you to stock/update your hurricane preparedness kits.

