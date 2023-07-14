Tornado warning for Duplin County

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - A tornado warning has been issued for Duplin County.

The warning lasts until 1:30 p.m.

At 12:53 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was near Harrells, 11 miles northwest of Wallace.

Meteorologists say the storm is moving northeast at 15 miles per hour.

Other locations impacted by this tornado warning include Magnolia, Greenevers, and Teachey.

If you are in this area, you should take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room. If outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter to protect yourself from flying debris.

