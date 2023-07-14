Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Top lottery jackpots both soar past the half-a-billion-dollar mark

This is just the third time in lottery history that both of the top games have been over a...
This is just the third time in lottery history that both of the top games have been over a half-a-billion-dollars each.(NC Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Lottery jackpots are on the rise as drawing after drawing in both the Powerball and Mega Millions games pass with no jackpot winners.

According to officials with the North Carolina Education Lottery, this is just the third time in lottery history that both of the top games have been over a half-a-billion-dollars each.

“It really is rare to see both games offering jackpots of this size at the same time,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We all have our fingers crossed that we will see a North Carolina winner this weekend.”

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot, an $875 million annuity worth $441.9 million in cash, ranks as the third largest in the game’s history, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016. The current jackpot also ranks as the seventh largest in U.S. history.

Although the big jackpots remain untouched, both the top drawings keep producing big wins in North Carolina. In Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, three tickets matched four white balls and the yellow Mega Ball to win $10,000 including one in Beaufort.

According to lottery officials, The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Cherry Point is the world’s largest Marine Corps air station, occupying more than 29,000 acres...
Cherry Point says jet received “significant damage” after civilian pilot bails out
Troopers have charged the driver.
Troopers say pickup truck hit a house in Martin County
Retho Gardner
POLICE: Man wanted for Kinston murder arrested

Latest News

A 3-year-old Mint Hill girl was found safe Friday in Texas, and her mother was arrested,...
3-year-old girl from Mint Hill found safe in Texas; mother arrested
Congressman Davis hosting mobile office hours next week
The North Carolina Department of Transportation says starting Sunday lanes will be closed on...
Highway 11 repaving shifting to overnight next week
Greenville's National Night Out will take place on October 3rd this year instead of the...
Greenville postpones National Night Out for ‘cooler’ date