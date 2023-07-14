Top lottery jackpots both soar past the half-a-billion-dollar mark

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Lottery jackpots are on the rise as drawing after drawing in both the Powerball and Mega Millions games pass with no jackpot winners.

According to officials with the North Carolina Education Lottery, this is just the third time in lottery history that both of the top games have been over a half-a-billion-dollars each.

“It really is rare to see both games offering jackpots of this size at the same time,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We all have our fingers crossed that we will see a North Carolina winner this weekend.”

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot, an $875 million annuity worth $441.9 million in cash, ranks as the third largest in the game’s history, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016. The current jackpot also ranks as the seventh largest in U.S. history.

Although the big jackpots remain untouched, both the top drawings keep producing big wins in North Carolina. In Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, three tickets matched four white balls and the yellow Mega Ball to win $10,000 including one in Beaufort.

According to lottery officials, The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.